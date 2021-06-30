DeWine, Husted announce $155 million in business assistance programs

COLUMBUS – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the launch of four grant programs to help small and medium-sized businesses recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“These four new grant programs will help industries that experienced losses over the last year because of the pandemic,” DeWine said. “Ohio’s economy is moving forward, and with new grant programs like the ones we are announcing today, we are optimistic that our economy will only continue to grow stronger from here.”

The programs will provide $155 million in grant funding to businesses that opened in 2020, food and beverage establishments, entertainment venues, and lodging venues. The funds were made available by the Ohio General Assembly as part of Senate Bill 108 and Senate Bill 109, both of which DeWine signed into law in May.

All four programs will be administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency. Program guidelines, terms and conditions, and required documentation for all four programs are available now at BusinessHelp.Ohio.Gov.

“The focus of this funding is primarily on Ohio-owned, small businesses that are important contributors to their local economy and the quality of life for the people who live there,” Husted said. “The grants will help these businesses buy equipment, hire more employees and make needed updates to their facilities, so they, and the communities they serve, can recover faster.”

Ohio Small Business Development Centers and Ohio Minority Business Assistance Centers are staffed with advisers who can help businesses with the application process.

“The investments we make through these programs will ensure the survival and stability of our small businesses,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency, said. “Our small business owners and entrepreneurs are the heart of our economy, and we’re optimistic about the future.”