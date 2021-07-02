Leadership scholarships awarded

SIDNEY —The law firm of Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk has announced the 2021 awarding of Leadership Scholarships to five high school graduates.

Receiving scholarships are Ryan Strunk (Sidney High School), who will attend The Ohio State University; Genevieve Olding (Lehman Catholic High School), who will attend Bowling Green State University; John Billing (Minster High School), who will attend Grand Canyon University; Clara Gephart (Fort Loramie High School), who will attend The Ohio State University; and Tyler McName (Piqua High School), who will attend Edison State Community College. Each of these graduating high school students received a cash award of $1,000 for attendance at the designated college or university.

The award recipients were selected by an independent source on the basis of superior academic performance and demonstrated leadership ability through significant involvement in school or community activities.

Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk is located in Sidney, Ohio, with branch offices in Fort Loramie and Troy. The firm is a full-service law firm with an emphasis on corporate and commercial law, mergers and acquisitions, real estate and development, employment law, banking, taxation, estate planning and probate, business litigation, creditors’ rights, and general civil trial practice. Attorneys associated with the firm are John M. Garmhausen, Ralph F. Keister, James R. Shenk, James L. Thieman, Michael A. Staudt, Thomas J. Potts, Daniel A. Bensman, Bryan A. Niemeyer, John M. Deeds, Joshua A. Koltak, Philip M. Borger, Craig T. Albers, Cameron C. Downer and Colleen R. Gong.