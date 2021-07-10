Ohio Living Dorothy Love hosting July 22 hiring event

SIDNEY – Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney will host a happy hour hiring event from 1-4 p.m. July 22 at Murphy’s Craftbar + Kitchen to fill an assortment of open positions.

Opportunities, some of which offer sign-on bonuses, include state tested nursing assistant, licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, RN supervisor, cook, dining service associate and housekeeping positions.

Attendees can stop by any time during the event to apply, enjoy free food, be entered to win prizes and interview with an Ohio Living team member. Murphy’s Craftbar + Kitchen is located at 110 E. Poplar St. in Sidney.

Additional information, including position details and benefits, can be found at http://info.ohioliving.org/careers/dorothy-love.

Anyone with questions may contact Tyler Kyger at tkyger@ohioliving.org or 614-430-3608.