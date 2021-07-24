Karas receives Edward Jones award

SIDNEY – DiAnne Karas of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Sidney recently earned the firm’s Frank Finnegan Award for her exceptional achievement in building client relationships.

“It’s truly an honor to receive recognition for building relationships with those clients we serve,” Karas said. “And it’s quite inspirational to receive an award named after a firm legend such as Frank Finnegan, who was dedicated to individual investors and understood each investor’s unique financial goals.”

Karas was one of only 1,166 Edward Jones financial advisers to receive the Frank Finnegan award.

The award is named after Frank Finnegan, who joined Edward Jones in 1953 in St. Louis after playing professional baseball. He served as a financial adviser for 65 years.

Karas’ office is located at 153 Village Green Drive, Sidney. Her phone number is 937-497-0135.