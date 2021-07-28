Tickets available for Launch Dayton Startup Week

DAYTON – Registration is now live for Launch Dayton Startup Week, an opportunity for the Dayton region’s entrepreneurs to connect and network with both resource providers and fellow founders.

This free, annual, week-long, community-focused conference brings together the region’s thinkers, dreamers, doers, makers, entrepreneurs and small business owners.

“Speakers and workshops have been curated to celebrate the diversity of our startup community and to spur tangible progress for local businesses,” Launch Dayton Startup Week Organizer Audrey Ingram said. “At Launch Dayton, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to determine their own economic prosperity. We hope Startup Week serves as a launching point for these young companies that will drive the economic future of the region.”

The conference will be Sept. 13-16 in the Dayton Arcade and is open to entrepreneurs of any experience level. There also will be a livestream for those who prefer to attend virtually.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/LaunchDaytonStartupWeek2021.