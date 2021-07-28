Shultz Huber & Associates welcomes new team members

ST. MARYS – Shultz Huber & Associates, Inc., welcomed two new team members. Kara May and Clara Snavley recently joined the firm, working in the St. Marys office.

May is a staff accountant. Her primary responsibilities include preparation of business and individual tax returns, bookkeeping and preparation of financial statements. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ohio Northern University.

Snavley is a payroll specialist. She prepares clients’ payrolls and handles payroll-related tax deposits and reporting. Snavley has a certificate in accounting from Columbus State Community College, along with a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University.

Shultz Huber & Associates is a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting CPA firm specializing in assisting businesses and their owners plan for their future and achieve their goals in an ever-changing financial and regulatory environment. Offices are located in Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, St. Marys and Van Wert with seven shareholders and 60 employees.