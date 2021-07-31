Helman wins Eagles Award for 2021 top advisers

SIDNEY – WiseBridge Wealth President Cindy Helman, of Sidney, was honored with the Eagles Award on July 11 at Money Concepts International Financial Planning Conference in Orlando, Florida.

The Eagles Award is given to top wealth managers who attain a high level of asset management success and demonstrate a consistent commitment to the financial well-being of their clients.

Helman reflected on this honor by saying, “I am so proud of the team we have assembled at WiseBridge Wealth. Each team member works hard to help our clients take control of their financial future. We are so thankful for their continued trust and confidence in us.”

The annual International Financial Planning Conference hosts educational meetings and workshops to sharpen and challenge Money Concepts advisers. Money Concepts also recognized wealth managers, business leaders and financial institution partners during the awards gala.

To contact WiseBridge Wealth, call its office at 937-518-1776 or email Helman directly at chelman@moneyconcepts.com. WiseBridge Wealth’s office address is 411 W. Russell Road, Sidney.