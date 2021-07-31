Christman receives Spirit of Partnership Award

SIDNEY – Jason Christman, of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Anna, recently received the firm’s exclusive Spirit of Partnership Award for outstanding performance during 2020.

Christman is a leader in the firm and an example of what a dedicated Edward Jones financial adviser can achieve. He has demonstrated unyielding dedication and enthusiasm for his business of serving individual investors and has reached a benchmark in his career that deserves to be recognized. The Spirit of Partnership Award provides that recognition.

Christman said he is honored to receive the award.

“Edward Jones is a partnership. That structure is not just financial, it’s a philosophy,” Christman said. “We work together, help each other and all share in the rewards of working with long-term individual investors. That brings out the best in everyone.”

Christman was one of 1,430 financial advisers to receive the award.

Christman’s office is located at 308 E. Main St. Suite B, Anna.