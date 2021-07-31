Airstream launches Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream, Inc., maker of the iconic “silver bullet” travel trailer, announced the launch of its new Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer – a 28-foot Airstream designed in partnership with Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer.

Built on the foundation of a combined 160 years of expertise, Pottery Barn’s design sensibility and Airstream’s tenured travel innovation harmonize with elements throughout. In addition to the standard amenities found in all Airstreams – a dedicated onboard kitchen, a bathroom and sleeping and relaxing areas – the new trailer is finished with hardware, soft goods, fixtures and touches inspired by Pottery Barn’s best-selling collections that recast Airstream’s longtime promise to provide all the comforts of home.

“It’s a match that makes sense in many ways,” Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler said. “Pottery Barn has this kind of magical ability to shape a space. You see it in their home interiors, where there’s a comfortable, functional beauty to even the smallest spaces. They understand how your home is this canvas where real life happens, and we love how they applied that to the Airstream lifestyle.”

The result is a travel trailer made for the modern era, where work, play, life and learning blend at home and on the road. At the heart of this new travel trailer is the full complement of Airstream’s technology solutions – improvements and amenities that take the Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer one step closer to the future of travel.

As industry leaders in design within the home, Pottery Barn worked with Airstream’s interior design and engineering teams to incorporate innovation, both in and out of the trailer.

“In partnership with Airstream, we were able to build on the comfort of home that Pottery Barn is known for while fueling the sense of adventure and the idea that home is wherever our customers are,” Pottery Barn President Marta Benson said. “In response to consumer demand, we are thrilled to be launching the latest iteration of our successful collaboration, the idyllic special edition travel trailer, complete with all of the touches of home.”

The Airstream Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer has a manufacturer suggested retail price of $145,500 and is now available at dealers nationwide. For more information, visit www.airstream.com.