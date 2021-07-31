Celina Insurance Group recognizes Thompson

CELINA – Kathy Thompson, senior farm underwriter at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Agribusiness and Farm Insurance Specialist designation.

The International Risk Management Institute, Inc. administers the AFIS specialized curriculum, which includes five insurance and risk management continuing education courses focused on the unique needs of agribusinesses and farms.

“This achievement increases my competence and credibility as I partner with agents who rely on me daily,” Thompson said.

“Kathy has been with Celina for more than 48 years, and she continues to broaden her knowledge,” said Tyler Stover, director of farm at Celina. “Her expertise guides her to make wise insurance and risk management decisions as she supports our agency force.”

For more than 40 years, IRMI has helped save lives and livelihoods as the premier provider of risk management and insurance information, tools, education and training. IRMI helps risk management, insurance and legal professionals make better decisions for their companies and clients with unbiased expertise and balanced, comprehensive content.

Celina Insurance Group is a family of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. It provides insurance protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms for more than 500 independent agents in six states.