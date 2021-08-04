Superior Credit Union announces partnership with Sam Hubbard

LIMA – Superior Credit Union has announced a marketing partnership with professional athlete Sam Hubbard.

Hubbard will serve as a brand ambassador for the credit union in all its Western Ohio markets.

Hubbard is a Cincinnati native (Archbishop Moeller High School), former Ohio State defensive end and current Cincinnati Bengals defensive end.

When he’s not on the field, Hubbard focuses on giving back to his community. The Cincinnati native knows the importance of giving back to his hometown and is excited to use his platform to do so.

“The state of Ohio and the sport of football have done so much for my family, and now I’m using that platform to give back to the very same communities that lifted me to where I am today,” Hubbard said.

In 2020, Hubbard launched the Sam Hubbard Foundation to combat hunger by providing vulnerable children and families with food, education, medical and athletic resources. During the height of the 2020 pandemic lockdown, he partnered with Cincinnati’s Freestore Foodbank, promising to match the goal of $9,400 (a tribute to his jersey No. 94). His efforts snowballed quickly, resulting in more than $56,000 raised (169,000 meals), shattering his original goal.

In July 2021, Superior Credit Union partnered with Hubbard as the title sponsor for his youth camp for kids in the first through eighth grades. The free event offered tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun and positive environment. More than 250 kids attended the camp.

“The more we got to know who Sam is, the more we saw that he was a perfect match for Superior,” said Phil Buell, Superior CEO. “Besides being well-known in the Cincinnati market, throughout Ohio, really, Sam shares our commitment to community. In addition to our marketing partnership, we look forward to partnering with Sam on future charitable ventures to support the Greater Cincinnati community.”