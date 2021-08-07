Minster Bank adds Middleton as commercial loan officer

MINSTER – Seth Middleton has been hired as a commercial loan officer for Minster Bank’s Troy office and surrounding areas.

In making the announcement, Dan Heitmeyer, vice president commercial banking, said Middleton will join Senior Commercial Lender Jerry Herbe to help lead the bank’s efforts to grow Minster Bank’s presence for individuals and businesses in Miami County.

Middleton brings to Minster Bank more than 15 years of lending, banking and financial management experience, most recently serving as a commercial lender for a regional bank.

He holds a degree in financial management from Franklin University and resides in Sidney with his wife, Britnie, and their three children. Middleton stays active in the community as a basketball official and is president of the Shelby County Farm Bureau.

“Seth’s banking experience and expertise make him prepared for this new responsibility with Minster Bank. His high integrity and tenacious commitment to serving his customers make him a valued member of our commercial banking team,” Heitmeyer said.

With offices in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Sidney, Troy and Vandalia, Minster Bank has assets totaling more than $655 million and has served the communities of West Central Ohio since 1914. To find out more about Minster Bank, visit MinsterBank.com.