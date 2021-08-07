BBB’s Women In Business Networking Leadership Conference registration is now open

DAYTON – The Better Business Bureau and its Women in Business Networking program announced plans are in the works for its 2021 Leadership Conference.

The conference will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 23. To register, visit BBB.org/dayton/wibn-conference.

The cost is $79 for WiBN members/BBB accredited organizations ($89 after Aug. 15), $99 for non-members ($109 after Aug. 15) and $35 for youth companions/students.

This conference is ideal for women who are, were or about to be in the workforce. Business owners, entrepreneurs, career professionals, re-entering caregivers and college students all will be represented.

Attendees can curate their own unique and interactive conference experience. They can choose the speakers who most interest them in each time slot. All presentations will be recorded, and attendees can access the content they missed to watch at their leisure.

The keynote speaker is Natalie Franke, an entrepreneur and author/co-founder of the Rising Tide Society. The Rising Tide Society – an alliance of more than 70,000 small business owners who gather in hundreds of cities around the world in the spirit of community over competition.

Other speakers include:

• Michelle Riley, CEO, The Foodbank, Inc., presenting Nonprofits of Tomorrow: What We Need to Know Today

• Amy Walter, executive leader, Synchrony, presenting A Transformation Journey

• Kathleen Cleary, senior vice president and interim provost, Sinclair Community College, Supporting Sisters in the Workplace

• Raina Bradford-Jennings, marketing and communications professional, Ologie, presenting You Don’t Need a Title to be a Leader

• Carlina Figueroa, assistant director, Office of Work-Based Learning at Sinclair Community College, presenting You’re Hired! How students are now entering the workforce and what that means for your HR department.

• Myla and Geovanny (Geo) Cardona-Jones, manager and CEO, 1LoveLLC, presenting 1Love LLC – A Family Business Built On Service To The Community

• Tae Winston, owner, The Entrepreneur Marketplace and Shoppe, presenting Building a Community, One Entrepreneur at a Time

• Lisa Holmes, professional storyteller, Holmes Marketing, presenting You’re Brilliant. You’re Passionate. You’re Networking!

• Charlynda Scales, TEDx speaker, brand ambassador, Air Force veteran, social media influencer, and the founder and CEO of Mutt’s Sauce, LLC, presenting Bouncing Back from Rock Bottom

The event also features a panel discussion, which includes Kate McEwen, The Lorenz Corp., as the moderator of a discussion between Cassie Barlow, Southwestern Ohio Council on Higher Education, Sharon Howard, Premier Health, and Julie Sullivan, Dayton Development Coalition. This group of women leaders will talk about The Evolution of the Female Leader.