Classic Delight welcomes new vice president of sales

ST. MARYS – Classic Delight, LLC, announced Nicole Nicoloff has joined the company as vice president of sales.

With more than two decades of sales and marketing management experience, Nicoloff brings deep knowledge of the food service industry to the team – including specific expertise in school nutrition. Under her leadership, Classic Delight will continue to offer its core branded products nationwide.

“I am honored to join the Classic Delight family. It’s exciting to see three companies (Classic Delight, Tools for Schools and Harvest Farms) coming together under one umbrella as Classic Delight. The growth opportunities are endless,” Nicoloff said. “It’s an amazing time to be in the forefront of this emerging company. I am looking forward to seeing Classic Delight be a leader in food service, especially in the K-12 segment, serving our future.”

Nicoloff earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in business/sales and marketing from Hillsdale College in Michigan.

Prior to her new role at Classic Delight, Nicoloff worked for Greenleaf Foods, Gordon Food Service and Waypoint. She has held several advisory board positions within the education segment and is the chair of the School Nutrition Association Industry Advisory Council.

For more information, visit ClassicDelight.com.