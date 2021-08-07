Midmark RTLS, Primex announce new partnership

DAYTON – Midmark RTLS, a leading real-time locating system technology provider focused on clinical workflow solutions and data insights that improve the delivery of care, and Primex, a global market technology leader in synchronized time, advanced environmental monitoring, mass notification and facility compliance, announced a new partnership to provide customers with real-time locating system solutions that expand from asset tracking to patient flow and environmental monitoring solutions that automate data logging across facilities.

Hospital and health system investments can be costly, whether it be vaccines and tissue samples or IV pumps and wheelchairs. Maintaining these valuable assets is critical to preventing the costly waste of resources and delivering safe, timely and effective patient care.

Midmark RTLS and Primex have partnered to help customers optimize and protect their investments. Primex OneVue Sense, which proactively alerts users of any changes in environmental conditions, keeping vaccines, medications and facilities safe, is viewable through Midmark RTLS Enterprise View.

“Now customers can purchase these critical solutions from experts in both fields, without sacrificing ease of support and purchasing,” said Susan Martin, vice president, Midmark RTLS. “Together, Midmark RTLS and Primex provide a partnership of best-in-class solutions, available through a single source – a local, trusted certified system integrator.”

Midmark’s RTLS technology not only tracks assets, it also enhances staff safety and improves patient flow to ensure staff can find equipment anytime, anywhere to improve utilization and decrease inventory shrinkage.

The addition of Primex OneVue Sense creates a comprehensive asset tracking solution, protecting sensitive materials while improving safety and patient care. Now environmental monitoring data is easy to access from Midmark RTLS or via any web browser, demonstrating compliance to regulations and accrediting agencies.

“This partnership will allow us to provide efficient and valuable solutions for customers through our mutual certified system integrators,” said Rob Klinck, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Primex. “Our goal is to make it easier for our customers to receive insight that will ultimately improve safety and efficiencies across their facility. Providing our customers with a seamless platform will enhance their experience. We recognize that helping our customers, whether monitoring isolation areas, refrigerated vaccines and medications or maintaining appropriate temperature and humidity throughout facilities, is crucial to keeping patients and staff safe. Accompanied with the Midmark RTLS solution, our tools and resources provide customers what they need to help improve patient care and safety measures.”

To learn more about adding Primex to a Midmark RTLS investment, visit midmark.com/temp.