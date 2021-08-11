Continental Express selected as Abbott Carrier of the Year

COLUMBUS – Continental Express Inc. is the 2020 Abbott Truckload Carrier of the Year, an award from Abbott Nutrition that recognizes a superior partnership in logistics and service.

Abbott’s annual award is an acknowledgment of exceptional flexibility, quality of communication, innovation, accountability and professional courtesy. As a global leader in the health care industry, 2020 especially marked a critical year of service for Abbott in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Continental Express is proud to be named Abbott Nutrition’s 2020 Carrier of the Year. We view ourselves as an extension of Abbott Nutrition, delivering superior service not just to Abbott Nutrition but also their customers,” said Grant Mitchell, Continental Express’ director of customer relations.

Specializing in refrigerated logistics and headquartered in Sidney, Continental Express is dedicated to its partners, company officials said. Daily operations are driven by their core values of safety, service and communication.

Mitchell credited the efforts of earning the high award not only to their values but to the teamwork at Continental Express.

“I want to thank Abbott Nutrition for this prestigious award,” Mitchell said. “I also want to thank our hard-working drivers, office staff and shop personnel for making this possible. Everyone plays a critical role in making an award like this possible.”

The science-meets-nutrition manufacturer recently expanded in the Columbus area. Abbott added to its machineries and equipment there in 2019, creating dozens of jobs and expanding its infant product lines.

Continental Express is an asset-based, family-owned company with seven terminals throughout the South and Midwest. In continuation of support for Abbott’s operations and other customers of the area, Continental Express recently finished its own expansion in Columbus, finishing a terminal in Obetz last month.