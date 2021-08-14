Registration deadline approaches for Eclipse Integrity Awards

DAYTON – Time is running out to register for the Better Business Bureau’s Eclipse Integrity Awards, which recognize organizations and individuals demonstrating superior commitment to ethics and integrity in the marketplace.

The Eclipse Integrity Awards will be held Aug. 24 at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center, 444 W. Third St., Bldg. 12, Dayton. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the dinner and program will start at 6 p.m.

To register, call 937-672-8065 by Aug. 17.

Tickets are $90 per person or a table of eight can be sponsored for $900. About 400 business leaders are expected to attend the event. Masks will be required unless you are seated at your table enjoying drinks and dinner.

The finalists for the 2021 Eclipse Integrity Awards are Choice Comfort Services; DryTech Exteriors; ERAtech Environmental, Inc.; Goldfish Swim School-Dayton; House of Bread; Neighborhood Nest; Net X Computers; River Valley Credit Union; Rodriguez Financial Strategies, LLC; Schenck Furniture & Appliances; The Mentoring Collaborative of Montgomery County; and Waibel Energy Systems.

BBB also is presenting its 2021 Spark Award honorees. The Spark Awards recognize millennial entrepreneurial organizations whose leaders demonstrate a higher level of character, generating a culture that is authentic about its mission and connect with community. The Class of 2021 honorees are Battle Sight Technologies, The Matthew Tamerisk Collection and Picnk.

BBB also will recognize its Torch Award winner: Nurses Care, Inc. And, Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County will receive the Community Honor.

AES Ohio Students of Integrity, a program of BBB’s Center For Business And Consumer Ethics, also will be honored at this event. These are local high school seniors who have shown exceptional moral character, leadership and academics. The honorees include Maiya Dilbone (Troy Christian High School), Alexis Gastelu (Piqua High School), Arielle Johnson (Yellow Springs High School), Grant Klopfenstein (Troy High School) and Zurie Pope (Piqua High School).