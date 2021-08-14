Dubois joins Alan Davis Insurance Agency

WAPAKONETA – Alan Davis from Alan Davis Insurance & Financial Services announced the hiring of Jim Dubois as his latest account executive.

“We are very excited to have Jim with us,” Davis said. “Someone who grew up here and has family and friends here means a lot to us. We are a family business, and Jim brings years of customer service experience. He knows the area and understands that a commitment to community comes first.”

Dubois is a graduate of Wapakoneta High School and The Ohio State University Lima. As a sales consultant, finance manager and director, he has spent years working with customers, developing relationships and utilizing his knowledge to meet more than customer needs.

“I think it’s important to listen to customers first before advising them on any products or services,” Dubois said. “I believe my lifetime of experiences in the Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Minster and Lima area gives me a unique perspective to ensure recommended products fit family needs both financially and personally.”

“It is a pleasure to have Jim with us,” Davis said. “I look forward to sharing my experience, knowledge and leadership with him. He makes a great addition to our staff of professionals here.”