Midwest Electric members donate $13,100 to 14 local causes

ST. MARYS – Midwest Electric recently donated $13,100 to 14 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund.

Thanks to the 89% of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided $1,213,214 to 1,005 local charitable causes since 1998.

The latest recipients of grants include:

• Prevention Awareness Support Services, Allen County; $1,000 to purchase suicide prevention signs and vinyl decals.

• Northwest Ohio Literacy Council, Allen County; $500 to replace its phone system.

• Lima Symphony Orchestra, Allen County; $1,000 to fund free concerts for young people.

• New Creation (Connected Hope), Allen County; $750 to purchase food, clothing, sleeping bag and tents for homeless people.

• Marimor Legacy Foundation, Allen County; $1,500 to build new ADA restrooms at Camp Robin Rogers.

• WTLW TV-44, Allen County; $1,000 to build a translator TV station in Celina.

• Mercy Unlimited, Auglaize County; $750 to purchase mobile shelving to store food in its walk-in coolers.

• St. Marys Rider Rooters, Auglaize County; $1,000 to build a shelter house at the Roughrider Soccer Complex.

• Children’s Hometown Holiday, Auglaize County; $500 to fund a special Christmas weekend in downtown Wapakoneta.

• New Bremen Foundation – Blanketeers, Auglaize County, $200 to purchase fleece and yarn to make blankets for Operation Santa at local hospitals.

• Marion Township Greenway Project/Marion Community Development Organization, Mercer County; $1,000 to build a 2.1-mile paved bike and walking path.

• Mercer County D.A.R.E., Mercer County; $1,000 for the middle school D.A.R.E graduation pizza party.

• Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert County, Van Wert County; $1,500 to purchase energy efficient appliances, windows and doors for a new habitat home.

• Girl Scout Troop 20663, Van Wert County; $1,400 to build a bus shelter for students at Shanes Park in Rockford.

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members’ monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the fund.

A Board of Trustees, composed of cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.

Individuals or organizations can obtain an application by contacting Midwest Electric at 1-800-962-3830 or visiting midwestrec.com/community-connection-fund.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam and Darke counties. To learn more, visit www.midwestrec.com.