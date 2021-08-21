Ohio new business creation marches on

COLUMBUS – Ohio recorded 15,230 new business filings in the month of July, continuing Ohio’s torrid pace of new business creations for 2021, coming off the heels of 2020’s record setting year.

“As I travel the state and speak with business leaders and chambers of commerce, I am continuously amazed by the pioneer spirit and resolve Ohioans continue to display amid times of economic uncertainty,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said. “Ohioans have an innate sense of entrepreneurship that has kept our economy strong despite the headwinds our job creators have faced. It makes me all the more proud to be a Buckeye.”

Entrepreneurs can establish a new business through the Ohio Secretary of State’s Ohio Business Central website, OhioBusinessCentral.gov. Ohio has broken new business filing records every month in 2021.