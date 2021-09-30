Midmark training program nationally recognize

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading medical solutions provider focused on the design of the clinical environment to improve the delivery of care, today announced that its training program developed to increase knowledge and understanding around chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has earned a 2021 Excellence Award from the Brandon Hall Group.

Midmark’s blended learning program for COPD training featured various components, including video, e-learning module, live presentation, Q&A session, hands-on training and gamification modules. Midmark partnered with Harbinger Interactive Learning to develop the gamification portion of the training, which presented a day in the life of a COPD patient where the learner had to make decisions on how to deal with the impact of COPD in daily life activities.

Designed by Midmark’s professional education team, the program helped the company’s medical sales team better understand the emotional and clinical journey of a COPD patient and gave them the knowledge they needed to help more clinicians learn how to incorporate spirometry testing into their daily practices. This is especially important as COVID-19 has left many people with permanent lung damage that moves them into the COPD realm of care, and detecting the disease at the primary care level is vital to the delivery of quality care and treatment.

“I’m excited that our professional education team is being recognized for its efforts to create a sustainable and scalable learning platform for our teammates and customers,” said Cleon Wellington, director of professional education at Midmark. “While this award was for our COPD training, it is important to note that this is the exact same blended approach we take with our entire training program. Whether it’s for Midmark teammates or our customers, we work to ensure that the training is informative and engaging, and that attendees are able to apply what they have learned.”

Specifically, for Midmark teammates, the training programs are used to ensure they understand the patient and provider experience and how medical, dental and animal health customers can use certain equipment and technologies to enhance the quality of care. For Midmark customers, the training is focused on helping them understand how best to integrate our offerings into their facilities and workflows to ensure a better care experience and better patient outcomes.

The Brandon Hall Group is a research and analyst firm with more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering research-based solutions that empower excellence in organizations around the world. The group’s annual Excellence Awards recognizes the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results.