Karas receives Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation

SIDNEY — Financial adviser DiAnne Karas of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Sidney, Ohio, has achieved the professional designation of Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor.

Karas successfully completed the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor, or CRPC, Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the CRPC designation.

This advanced training program focuses on the pre- and post-retirement needs of individuals. Study topics include principles of retirement planning, sources of retirement income, employer-sponsored plans, deferred compensation plans, plan distributions, investment strategies during retirement and planning for incapacity, disability and long-term care.

Karas’ office is located at 153 Village Green Drive, Sidne.

