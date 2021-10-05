Lyons named administrator

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Versailles, Ohio, has named Carol Lyons, LNHA, as its new administrator. The 112-bed skilled nursing facility provides a broad spectrum of care, including short- and long-term care and rehabilitation, in an intimate and compassionate environment.

Lyons brings deep industry experience to her new role at Versailles Rehab and Healthcare Center. Most recently, she was the administrator at Wapakoneta Manor Nursing Home. Previously, Lyons held numerous leadership roles at The Gardens at Celina Nursing Home, including administrator, business office manager (BOM) and human resources (HR) manager, and she also served in a business office and human resources management capacity at The Gardens at St. Henry Nursing Home.

“Carol possesses an exceptional background in skilled nursing management and is known for her compassion and enthusiasm; she is the perfect person to take on the role of managing day-to-day operations at Versailles,” said Kristy Earick, regional director of Versailles’ parent organization, who formerly served as the facility’s senior administrator. “I will work closely with her, remaining actively involved with the management of our very special center.”

Versailles Rehab & Healthcare Center is known for its focus on providing hometown care with a commitment to fully integrating with the healthcare needs of the Versailles community.

“I have always loved being with seniors; this work is truly my calling,” said Lyons. “I will work closely with our dedicated team here in continuing to make our residents feel right at home and well cared for each and every day.”

Lyons earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Administration with a specialization in organizational leadership from Wright State University.