New thrift store holds grand opening Monday

SIDNEY — VanHorn Thrift Store, located at 110 E. Russell Road, will be holding its grand opening on Monday, Oct. 11, beginning at 8 a.m., offering a 15% discount on all items.

Business owner Dylan VanHorn grew up in Sidney and is a graduate of Sidney High School.

“I always dreamed of having a store. I started out watching ‘Storage Wars’ and thought, I’d love to do that one day,” said VanHorn. “I love working with the public and listening to the customers. My dad encouraged me to open a store, and I finally listened, and he’s very proud.”

Right now, there is a community need for thrift goods.

“People can’t afford a lot these days, and everyone is looking for a great deal. So I like to keep my prices cheap, so people can get what they need,” said VanHorn.

The family-owned business’ location in the old Community Action Center office was perfect for VanHorn.

“It fit right in my budget. There’s a Speedway gas station right next door, and it’s across from the Sidney Flower Shop,” he said. “I also have a lot of opportunities to use the store’s roughly 2,000-square-feet to expand as the business grows.”

Currently, the store boasts household furniture (which can be delivered for a fee), household items and casual-wear clothing.

The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The store will be closed on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, the day before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Day.

Free parking is located adjacent to the store on the property.

You can follow VanHorn Thrift Store on Facebook. Photos and item descriptions will be added in the near future.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_3251.jpg Dylan Vanhorn, left to right, organizes items in his new business, Vanhorn Thrift Store, located at 110 E. Russell Road on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Shopping next to Vanhorn are June Penny and Rebecca Asher, all of Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_SDN100721NewThriftStore.jpg Dylan Vanhorn, left to right, organizes items in his new business, Vanhorn Thrift Store, located at 110 E. Russell Road on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Shopping next to Vanhorn are June Penny and Rebecca Asher, all of Sidney.

VanHorn Thrift Store offers 15% off