Airstream honors three regional businesses

JACKSON CENTER — Airstream honored two Shelby County companies, Buckeye Electrical Products in Botkins and Electro Controls in Sidney, along with Ridge Corporation in Pataskala in Licking County, with their 2021 Five Rivet Status award. The awards were presented Oct. 11.

These 2021 selectees received excellent customer feedback and demonstrated excellence in four areas of award consideration that Airstream believes will continue to boost its overall corporate performance: quality, delivery, cost, and service.

“Airstream strives to provide great experiences for its customers, and that begins with strong supplier partnerships,” said Chris Rahrig, Airstream vice president of Supply Chain. “Airstream is extremely grateful for these Five Rivet Suppliers – the performance they have demonstrated over the past year given the tremendous supply chain challenges is among the best in the industry.”

Airstream is a world-renown manufacturer of recreational vehicles that has been based in Jackson Center, Ohio, since 1979.