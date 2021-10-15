Village of Chickasaw wins $750,000 in state infrastructure funds

COLUMBUS — The village of Chickasaw in Mercer County will receive a $750,000 Neighborhood Revitalization grant to help with deteriorating roads and sidewalks, as well as failing water facilities and storm sewers. The grant will help repair 6,800 linear feet of roadway, install two traffic control signs, replace 750 linear feet of sidewalk, 600 linear feet of curb, and 33 curb-cuts with ADA ramps. The grant will also help install 2,450 linear feet of storm sewers, with 21 catch basins and three manholes, and replace 4,700 linear feet of water lines, 18 water valves, and five fire hydrants.

Communities across Ohio, like the village of Chickasaw, will be receiving grants to fund sidewalks, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure, and public facility improvements. In total, the Ohio Department of Development awarded more than $6 million in grants to 13 communities through its Community Development Critical Infrastructure program.

“Investments in our communities are a key to ensuring the longevity and functionality of our public facilities,” said Governor DeWine. “Everyone deserves access to reliable infrastructure where they live and work.”

Currently, the Department of Development is accepting applications for local businesses with export initiatives.

The International Market Access Grant for Exporters (aka IMAGE) will provide eligible businesses a 50% reimbursement of up to $10,000 on $20,000 in expenditures for activities that promote international business. These activities can include website development, international advertising, e-commerce, search engine optimization (SEO), marketing and website translation, compliance testing, and trade shows (international, domestic, and virtual). The deadline to apply is 3 p.m. on Nov. 9. Funding for the first round can be used between Oct. 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

Export Training Grants will also provide 100% reimbursement up to $5,000 for export training activities. Funding for export training activities can be used between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 29, 2022.

Applications for both types of grants must be approved before activities take place.

For more information, visit the Ohio Department of Development, or contact Andrew Borst at IMAGE@development.ohio.gov.