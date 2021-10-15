Moeller Brew Barn to build new Piqua facility

PIQUA — Moeller Brew Barn announced its plans for a new 30,000 square-foot production facility in Piqua, Ohio—its fourth Ohio location—along Interstate 75. The building will be constructed on a 16-acre site that connects to the Ohio-to-Indiana Trail and downtown Piqua.

Founded in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, Moeller Brew Barn opened the doors to its second taproom in Troy, Ohio, in the summer of 2019. Its third location in Dayton, Ohio’s Water Street District is already under construction and will open in 2022.

“We are thrilled to have Moeller Brew Barn select Piqua as the location for their new production facility,” said Chris Schmiesing, Piqua’s community and economic development director. “The construction of the new building represents a sizable investment in the community and will result in the creation of many new employment opportunities.”

“This site is a long term plan for us,” co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn, Anthony Scott, stated, citing their ongoing partnership with the city of Piqua.

“The iPiqua Fund is pleased to have a role in the financing of this project, chairman of iPiqua,” Mike Gutmann said. “This effort is in keeping with our mission to accelerate Piqua’s renaissance through targeted capital investments in catalytic real estate development projects. The construction of the new building represents a sizable investment in the community and will result in the creation of many new employment opportunities.”

The Piqua facility, which will be capable of annually producing 25,000 barrels, is expected to employ 20-25 full-time employees by the end of its first year.

Their product is distributed by partners Bonbright Distributors, Bobby Fisher Distributing, and NWO Beverage Inc.

The location will provide brewery-goers an inclusive experience through tours and a tasting room.