Edward Jones adds new financial adviser

SIDNEY — Financial Adviser LaTrisha Reed joined the Edward Jones office, located at 153 Village Green Drive in Sidney, on Aug. 17, 2021.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and Canada though its affiliate. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in assets under care.

Reed will work alongside DiAnne Karas for two years and then will continue serving investors throughout the area from her branch office.

“I’m looking forward to working with Karas and meeting investors in this area. I’ve come to admire her professionalism, and I believe working with her will make me a better financial adviser,” said Reed.

According to Reed’s biography published on the Edward Jones website, she is a Sidney native, whose ancestors arrived here in the 19th century.

“Born and raised in Sidney, Ohio, I am eager to grow my practice and help members of our community. My husband, Chris, and I have two daughters, Harley and Ella. My extended family came to Sidney in the 1800’s and built a professional presence, and I am excited to follow in their footsteps. Prior to earning a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Dayton … I switched careers from engineering to the financial industry to pursue my passion of helping others meet their financial goals … Throughout my life, helping others has been an integral part of who I am. I chose a career in financial services because I believe I can make a difference in the lives of families in my community.”

“LaTrisha will help provide the high level of service investors in Sidney have come to expect from us as well as extend our services to new investors,” Karas said.