Crown Equipment receives ‘Company of the Year’ award

NEW BREMEN – Crown Equipment, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, was recently recognized by the Dayton, Ohio, chapter of the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) as a recipient of the 2020-2021 Company of the Year award.

The recognition from the ASCM, a non-profit association for industry professionals that provides training and certification for supply chain teams globally, is an example of Crown’s continuous investment in people, programs, and other resources to develop talent.

“Knowledge gained through ASCM programs has helped us to enhance employee development within our team and implement best practices across the supply chain,” noted Crown’s Keith Sinram, senior vice president.

The award was presented to Crown by Marcia Townsend, president, and Jack Kerr, director of education, with Sinram and several Crown ASCM graduates in attendance.

With multiple dedicated training facilities for continued learning and career development, Crown is committed to developing and engaging its workforce. Currently, Crown employs thousands of Ohioans at its operations located in Mercer, Auglaize, and Miami counties. It is looking to fill hundreds of positions nationwide. Interested applicants can visit crown.jobs to view current openings and apply. Crown operates a service and distribution network that exceeds 500 retail locations in over 80 countries.