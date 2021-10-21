Parade of Homes returns to Sidney

SIDNEY — The Western Ohio Home Builders Association will be hosting their annual Parade of Homes this weekend. For the second year in a row, Shelby County will have homes on the map.

D&S Construction, based in Sidney, will have three homes in the show, something owner Sean Rank is happy about.

“We were excited to expand the Parade of Homes into Shelby County last year by showcasing one home in Sidney,” said Rank. “This year, D&S Construction will have two in Sidney–one on Summerfield Trail and the other on Sidney-Freyburg Road, immediately south of Shelby Oaks Golf Course.”

D&S Construction will also feature a home in Covington.

Also exciting is the addition of another Shelby County home builder to the Parade. Eisenhart Homes will feature one home in Botkins.

“Of course, the parade is a great way to connect with local builders and see what they can offer to those looking to build new,” added Rank. “But it’s also a way to inspire remodel projects. You may want to give your kitchen a facelift–what better way to see what trends are.”

The event is free and open to the public and takes place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24 from noon to 4 p.m. More information about the Parade can be found at https://poh.westernohiohba.com/.