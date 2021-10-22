TKEC celebrates 20 years in business

DAYTON — Turn-Key Environmental Consultants Inc. (TKEC) is celebrating 20 years in business.

The company, which serves Shelby County as well as the greater Dayton region and Southwest Ohio, has a mission to help clients solve environmental challenges, improving the health and environmental integrity of their local communities.

Turn-Key works to provide clients owning commercial, government, and residential properties with cost-effective environmental assessments and consulting services. They also help their clients meet health, safety, and environmental regulatory requirements by performing third party audits.

Founders Linda and Bill Treasure, a husband-and-wife duo, began the company, and it has grown so that it now employs a full team of experienced scientists with a suite of certifications and advanced degrees to address complex environmental challenges. These include asbestos testing, mold investigations, commercial real estate site assessments, lead-based paint testing, hazardous waste permitting and disposal, environmental site assessments, as well as water and ground water assessment and remediation.

The company is also committed to producing quality educational content about environmental responsibility.