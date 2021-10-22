2021 new business filings boost Ohio’s economy

QUICK FACTS:
- 14,543 new businesses were created in Ohio in September 2021
- 156,600 new businesses have been created in the first nine months of 2021
- New business filings through September of this year show a 21% increase over the first nine months of 2020 (129,697)
- New business filings in 2020 totaled 171,073, beating 2019’s previous record of 130,621
- Ohio entrepreneurs can visit the Ohio Business Resource Connection webpage to discover the helpful opportunities available to them that can help them start and grow their business
COLUMBUS — Ohio is experiencing a remarkable year of new business filings, defying expectations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ohio Secretary of State’s Business Services Division reported 14,543 new business formations for the month of September, and a grand total of 156,600 new businesses during the first nine months of 2021.
According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, “Ohioans’ remarkable entrepreneurship and pioneer spirit continue to be something to behold as new businesses are being established at an impressive rate.” Additionally, LaRose credits Ohio’s business-friendly climate along with an array of resources to establish a new business — like the Ohio Business Central website — for the economic momentum it is experiencing in 2021.