JTD Hospital Foundation changes leadership

ST. MARYS — Linda Haines, executive director of the JTD Hospital Foundation will retire the end of October after nearly 43 years with the Grand Lake Health System. Julie Jacobs will then step into the executive director role.

The foundation’s mission is to secure funds benefiting Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, located in St. Marys, Ohio.

Haines joined the hospital in 1979 as an RN and spent more than 25 years in home care and hospice. In 2013, she became the foundation’s executive director. Throughout her career, Haines led successful campaigns and events that helped improve patient care and hospital services at Grand Lake Hospice.

“My work with the Foundation has been such a pleasure. Having the opportunity to meet new people and create new relationships has been such a joy,” Haines reflected. “We live in an area where the people in our communities care about each other and want to ensure that quality health care is close to home, and the new Pediatric project will certainly help provide this.”

Jacobs, who has worked for the Grand Lake Health System since 2003, will make the transition to executive director beginning Nov. 1. Jacobs was previously the Volunteer Development Coordinator, and after assuming her new role, she will also continue to have oversight over these services.

To learn more about fundraising efforts or to give a gift, call 419-393-3387, ext. 3567.