Knotts joins Koenig Equipment as chief operating officer

BOTKINS – J. Brian Knotts joined Koenig Equipment, effective Nov. 1, 2021, as the chief operating officer and vice president of agricultural production, bringing over 25 years of agricultural, lawn and garden, and construction equipment experience to the position.

Aron Koenig, chief executive officer of Koenig Equipment, believes Knotts will provide the “critical leadership” needed to deliver “timely, cost-effective solutions, with unquestionable satisfaction to our customers, to position Koenig Equipment for continued growth and expansion.”

Knotts earned an undergraduate degree in finance as well as an MBA in Marketing and Management from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. He then dedicated 23 years of his career as an executive with John Deere Company working with over 300 John Deere dealers across the Eastern US and Europe. For the last two years, he was an independent strategic advisor for investment groups and dealer organizations investigating dealership expansion opportunities.

Founded in 1904, Koenig Equipment is a fourth-generation, family-owned dealership that provides parts, service, as well as new and used equipment solutions at 15 locations across Indiana and Ohio. Knotts has chosen to work exclusively for Koenig Equipment after developing a passion for family-run agriculture, a passion that was sparked in him while spending summers at his grandparent’s farm in Indiana. Knotts says he appreciates the family atmosphere at and is ready to contribute to the culture at Koenig Equipment that has been built over four generations. In turn, his experience with customers, dealers, and manufacturers is sure to help fulfill the company’s vision for its future.

Koenig is a supplier of the nation’s top brands in the agriculture, lawn and garden, and construction industries, including John Deere, Frontier, Hagie, Ferris, Gravely, Ventrac, and Stihl.

For additional information, visit Koenig Equipment at www.koenigequipment.com.