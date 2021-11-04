Midmark donates equipment to Uganda

DAYTON — Midmark Corporation, based in Dayton, has partnered with the non-profit organization MedShare to donate dental equipment to the Uganda Christian University’s School of Dentistry.

Midmark is the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care.

“Midmark is honored to partner with MedShare and Uganda Christian University Partners to provide this much-needed equipment for the training of future dental professionals,” said Mitch Eiting, global philanthropic and corporate giving manager. “As a company, we are committed to working with healthcare organizations to design better care experiences and increase the quality of care delivered. This commitment includes not only making sure they have the right equipment and technology, but also that they have the trained, qualified professionals who can provide that care on a daily basis.”

The Midmark donation includes five Midmark UltraComfort dental chairs and delivery units, five LED operatory lights, two PowerVac dry vacuums, two PowerAir oil-less air compressors, a Midmark M9 steam sterilizer and a Midmark M3 steam sterilizer. MedShare, which helps send medical supplies and equipment to hospitals around the world, oversaw the delivery of the equipment to the university earlier this year. The Midmark equipment is foundational in setting up the school’s new dental training laboratories, which will be instrumental in training new dentists for the region.

“MedShare is proud to partner with Midmark to deliver this critical dental equipment and supplies to the Uganda Christian University. Training and having the proper tools are essential to promoting good dental health and improving health outcomes,” said Charles Redding, president and CEO of MedShare.

Located in Mukono, Uganda, the Uganda Christian University was established in 1997 by the Church of Uganda in response to a need for quality university education in the region. In 2004, it became the first private university to be chartered or accredited by the government of Uganda. Today, enrollment for the whole university is around 11,000 students.

“This donation is a great example of partnership done well — timely assessment of need and information sharing, coordination with local partners, understanding of what the donors will need,” Mark Bartels, executive director of the Uganda Christian University Partners stated. “Midmark’s generosity not only ensures that the UCU School of Dentistry is equipped to train the next generation of dentists in Uganda, it will also directly impact Ugandans who need dental care and can’t afford it because the School of Dentistry has integrated a reduced-fee dental clinic into its clinical model.”

This donation of dental equipment is just the latest example of Midmark’s commitment to the region. In previous years, the company has made a number of investments, including working with several non-profits to donate equipment to clinics and medical schools for areas in need in Uganda and Tanzania.

For more information on Midmark’s philanthropic efforts, visit midmark.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility.