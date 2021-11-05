Premier Health selected as healthiest workplace

DAYTON — Throughout the pandemic, employees around the nation have faced enormous stress and pressures. Some companies, like Premier Health, have stepped up their game to expand their wellness efforts.

As a result, Premier Health has been named one of the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America by Healthiest Employers® for its investment in the health and well-being of employees. Earlier this year, Premier Health was also recognized as one of the 2021 Healthiest Employers of Ohio, placing third in the extra-large company category.

The national award for healthy workplaces honors demonstrated investments in employee health and well-being initiatives. Scoring was based on each organization’s Healthiest Employers Index — a metric that reflects six categories: culture and leadership commitment, foundational components, strategic planning, communications and marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics.

Premier undertook several initiatives addressing these six categories.

During COVID-19, Premier established “quiet rooms” on its front-line floors, allowing any staff member to escape busy clinical areas. These rooms serve as places of respite to process emotions, relax, or receive onsite counseling. They also include healthful snacks, calming music, and educational resources.

The company also implemented a network of wellness consultative services, like a hotline to speak with a chaplain, access to the Employee Assistance Program, and support groups to converse with other front-line workers.

Additionally, Premier Health created an employee resource page, which included information about childcare, free/discounted lodging, virtual wellness webinars, and access to “Online Health University” courses on substance use prevention and stress reduction.

“The Premier Healthy Living program approaches employee well-being holistically,” said Dr. Melinda Ruff, chair of the Premier Healthy Living Medical Advisory Board. “We meet our employees where they are on their health journey through education, coaching, virtual offerings, internal policies, and spiritual wellness. Investing in our employees’ health demonstrates just how important each and every staff member is to Premier Health and its mission of improving the health of the communities we serve.”

