BBB Spark Award Honors Miami Valley entrepreneurs

DAYTON — The Better Business Bureau serving Dayton and the Miami Valley has announced nominations are open for the 2022 BBB Spark Awards.

This is the fourth year the BBB will be presenting this award for entrepreneurship, which seeks to identify trustworthy entrepreneurs age 35 and under and new business owners less than three years in operation.

The award honors eligible social entrepreneurs, startup founders and new business owners from this community that embody and cultivate the Three C’s of Trust: Character, Culture and Community. These “trustmakers” are the future of our trusted marketplace.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the spark of these entrepreneurs and new business owners. They set the bar for others in our marketplace. They have hustle and light the way for others to follow,” said John North, president and CEO of the BBB serving Dayton/Miami Valley.

Applications and nominations (including self-nominations) will be accepted online until Feb. 1, 2022, at bbb.org/local/0322/sparkaward.html.

Nominated companies must then complete and submit their entries by April 1, 2022.

The Spark Award winners will be announced on May 10 during the BBB’s Torch Awards For Ethics, and the award recipients will be telling their stories at BBB events throughout the year.

The BBB serving Dayton and the Miami Valley (Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and northern Warren counties), was founded in 1925.

Call 937-610-2270 or e-mail questions about the award to scraig@dayton.bbb.org.