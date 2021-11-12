Garmann Miller wins national marketing excellence award

MINSTER — Garmann Miller (GM), an award-winning one-stop resource for building and renovation design projects, was presented the No. 1 Corporate Identity award in the nation during the Marketing Excellence Awards ceremony at Zweig Group’s annual ElevateAEC Conference in Denver, Colorado.

Zweig Group is the leading research, publishing and advisory services resource for firms in the architecture, engineering and construction industry. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the firm provides a comprehensive suite of products including industry reports and surveys, executive training and events.

The awards recognize outstanding, results-driven marketing in the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

Award entries were judged by a team of marketing professionals and evaluated based upon overall creativity, messaging, results achieved by the campaign and level of design.

“The standard of entries for these awards continues to rise year after year,” said Christy Zweig Niehues, Zweig Group’s director of research and e-commerce. “This year’s winners are an excellent display of highly effective creativity and an inspiration for the industry.”

GM’s Communication and Marketing team of Jamee Thobe, graphic designer; Kristi Shaner, coordinator; and Doug Rentz, director; planned, developed and executed a complete re-branding campaign for the full-service design firm. Tactics included identifying core brand values and messaging, creating new brand icons and establishing branding guidelines.

A key component was launching a new website, creategm.com, that conveys GM’s purpose of enhancing lives and shares the firm’s culture through its “Connect. Engage. Create.” tagline.

Garmann Miller also earned Zweig Group’s 2021 Best Firms to Work For honors. A full list of winners can be found at https://www.zweiggroup.com/2021-marketing-excellence-award-winners/.

Garman Miller’s communications and marketing team, left to right, Doug Rentz, Jamee Thobe, and Kristi Shaner, accept the award. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_Garmann-Miller-Marketing-Excellence-Award.jpg Garman Miller’s communications and marketing team, left to right, Doug Rentz, Jamee Thobe, and Kristi Shaner, accept the award. Courtesy photo