Upper Valley Medical Center earns top grade for its patient safety

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC), part of Premier Health, has received a top score in patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety watchdog organization.

The hospital, located in Miami County between Troy and Piqua, received an “A” grade in the fall 2021 safety report released Nov. 10.

The letter grades are used to rate hospitals’ performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors. These scores are determined using hospital safety criteria from a survey conducted by the Leapfrog Group or reported to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as well as other data sources.

“We are very honored to receive Leapfrog’s patient safety recognition,” said Kevin Harlan, UVMC president. “Patient safety and quality care are at the center of all we do. This takes a personal commitment and shared responsibility among our care teams. We are all dedicated to this mission every day for every one of our patients.”

Less than a third of hospitals (32 percent) received an “A” grade in the latest survey. Surveys are released in the spring and fall each year.

For more on the ratings, go to leapfroggroup.org/ratings-reports.