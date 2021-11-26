Schmitz receives recognition from Celina Insurance Group

CELINA — Taylor Schmitz, Associate Compliance Analyst at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in General Insurance (AINS) designation. The AINS professional program is a specialized curriculum awarded by the Insurance Institute of America.

Headquartered in Celina, Celina Insurance Group is comprised of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. The companies, rated Excellent by AM Best, provide protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms through more than 500 independent agents in six states.

“By earning this designation, Taylor has enhanced her ability to support our efforts to ensure Celina’s operations are compliant,” said Caitlin Bair, compliance supervisor at Celina Insurance Group. She earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses: Understanding Personal Insurance, Claims Handling Principles and Practices, Property and Liability Insurance Principles, and Ethics.

“I chose to pursue the AINS designation to gain a more in-depth understanding of insurance as a whole,” Schmitz said. “It has equipped me with the necessary information to keep pace with the evolving insurance industry.”