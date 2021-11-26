A&M Cold Storage announces New Bremen Expansion

NEW BREMEN — A&M Cold Storage and Trailer Leasing announced it will expand its New Bremen facility, creating 10 new jobs.

A&M Cold Storage and Trailer Leasing rents and leases refrigerated semi-trailers and portable walk-in coolers and freezers for the transport and storage of food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, composite materials, chemicals, and other materials that require climate control.

“As the nation’s logistics and distribution networks continue to adapt to the changing economic needs, refrigeration is critical. The ability to store and transport products at the proper temperature ensure food, medicine and other products move safely across the country,” said Julie Sullivan, the Dayton Development Coalition’s executive vice president of regional development. “We’re excited to support A&M Storage’s growth in New Bremen.”

The new 10,000-square-foot facility at 715 Streine Drive in New Bremen will be used for additional office and warehouse space and includes additional acreage for trailer and equipment parking.

JobsOhio supported the project with a $40,000 Economic Development Grant. The project will retain six jobs. Financing is through Minster Bank and the general contractor is Baumer Construction.

“Our goal is the construction of a new office building and warehouse to allow us the space to hire new employees to support the historical growth trends of 30% for the past 10 years,” said Allen Mescher, president of A&M. “We are pleased to work with JobsOhio and the Village of New Bremen to make this expansion a reality.”

Candidates interested in applying for positions can find more information on A&M’s website at amcstorage.com/about/careers/.