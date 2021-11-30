$30,000 in college scholarships available from American Municipal Power

COLUMBUS — American Municipal Power (AMP) is offering up to 10 $3,000 one-time scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

AMP is a nonprofit wholesale power supplier and services provider for 134 members in the states of Ohio — which includes Jackson Center and Piqua — along with Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Maryland and Delaware. Combined, these public utilities serve approximately 650,000 customers. AMP members receive their power supply from a diversified resource mix that includes wholesale power purchases through AMP and the open market and energy produced at AMP and member-owned generating facilities utilizing fossil fuel, hydroelectric, solar, wind and other renewable resources.

More than $408,000 has been presented to college-bound high school seniors by AMP since the scholarship programs were created by the AMP Board of Trustees in 1988 in honor of two distinguished leaders in public power history: Lyle B. Wright and Richard H. Gorsuch.

Lyle B. Wright was a long-time public power advocate and AMP board member from Bowling Green, Ohio. Lyle B. Wright Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors whose households receive electricity from an AMP member municipal electric system.

Richard H. Gorsuch, a Westerville, Ohio, resident, was president and CEO of AMP from 1983 to 1987. Up to five Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors whose parents or guardians (or the students themselves) are employed by an AMP member municipal electric system or by AMP.

Every AMP member system can nominate one student for each scholarship. Nominees must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale. Working with local school counselors, the municipal electric systems will make their nominations and forward them to AMP no later than Dec. 17, 2021. Scholarship recipients are selected based on personal achievement, school/community activities, scholastic record, and knowledge of public power, as demonstrated through a test.

Winners will be announced this spring.

For additional information about the AMP Scholarship Programs, visit www.amppartners.org.