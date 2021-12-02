Schurz completes NKTelco acquisition

NEW KNOXVILLE — Schurz Communications has announced it has completed the acquisition of Ohio-based broadband cable internet fiber provider, The New Knoxville Telephone Company (NKTelco).

NKTelco is the sixth broadband business to be added to Schurz’s national portfolio of cloud, digital, and advertising holdings. Its other regional broadband operations are Antietam Broadband (Hagerstown, Maryland), Burlington Telecom (Burlington, Vermont), Hiawatha Broadband (Winona, Minnesota), Long Lines Broadband (Sergeant Bluff, Iowa), and Orbitel Communications (Maricopa, Arizona).

The company, which offers data, voice, and video internet services to residential and business customers in communities located throughout West Central Ohio, will continue to operate under the NKTelco brand and be managed locally in New Knoxville.

“Schurz’s acquisition of NKTelco helps to extend our broadband footprint across the country and furthers our mission of uniting people through communications services,” said Todd Schurz, president and CEO of Schurz Communications Inc.. “NKTelco is fully dedicated to providing the best possible communication services for its customers. We are beyond pleased to welcome NKTelco into the Schurz family and look forward to supporting the business which will continue to be managed, serviced, and operated locally.”

“We are excited about our next chapter with Schurz Communications,” said Preston Meyer, general manager of NKTelco. “The added support will enable us to more quickly expand our regional fiber network and add new services for our customers. And we are thrilled that the partnership also means expanded opportunities for NKTelco employees and greater involvement within our local communities.”

With the closing of the transaction, Schurz became an owner of NKTelco’s 4.5% investment in Com Net, Inc. (“CNI”), an Ohio-based communications company, which will enable greater connectivity throughout the state. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Moorgate Securities acted as financial adviser to Schurz Communications in connection with this transaction and Barnes & Thornburg served as legal adviser. Stifel served as financial adviser and FGKS Law served as legal adviser to NKTelco.

