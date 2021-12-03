Holiday travel photo submissions sought

SIDNEY — Traveling somewhere special this year for Christmas or New Year’s? If so, send in photos for a chance to have them published in the newspaper.

Eligibility. Eligibility to particpate requires the individuals sending in photos to be 18 years old or older, live in the Sidney Daily News readership area, and have traveled to a location outside of Sidney in which the photos were taken during the period of Dec. 1, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022. The photos must be digital, and ideally 300 dpi or greater, and no larger than 3 MB in size each. Copyright to the photos must belong to the submitter, or, in the case of a youth photographer, a parent or guardian. Name the files using the photographer’s first and last name and numbers one through five, as needed.

Deadline. Select up to five photos featuring your best holiday travel activities and email them to sbohle@aimmediamidwest.com. The deadline to submit photos is Jan. 5, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. A confirmation email will be sent after receipt.

Photo descriptions. Along with the photos, some additional written material is needed in the submission email.

List the photo file names. After each, include the names of the individuals in the photo. Be sure to also include the destination after each and the name of the commercial lodging accommodation, if applicable. If a cruise, name the cruise line.

For example, SueSmith1 – Individuals: Amy Smith, John Smith, Bob Smith (left to right). Destination: Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida. Lodging: Walt Disney World Dolphin hotel.

Name the travel agency or online travel service used to purchase travel tickets, reserve rooms, or activity packages and the location of the service, such as Expedia (online), Travelocity (online), or AAA (Sidney), etc.

Legal. If the photos include children, provide a written statement indicating parental/legal guardian status granting permission to publish the images.

At the end of the email in the signature area, type your first and last name, a statement such as “submitted on behalf of the Smith family” (supplementing the appropriate family name), and a statement that you grant permission for the newspaper to publish the images. Following this, include a residential address and phone number.