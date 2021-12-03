LaRose spotlights Ohio’s toy and game businesses

COLUMBUS – Every year in December, families and businesses across both Ohio and the nation celebrate the holiday season by sharing gifts with their loved ones.

To most, this is an enduring, memorable time of their lives that started when they were children.

“As a father, spending quality time with my girls and patronizing locally owned toy shops during the holiday season is a tradition in our family,” said LaRose. “A child’s time in a toy shop in the weeks leading up to Christmas will be an indelible memory they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives.”

As adults, a number of Ohioans are helping other families make holiday memories as special as theirs by starting a toy business.

La Rose says, “My team and I work hard to help Ohio entrepreneurs turn their passion into a business, and the Ohio businesses that bring so much joy to countless children across the state this time of year should be celebrated.”

Eight businesses are featured in this month’s Ohio Business Spotlight. Each have taken their passion for toys, books, bikes and more, and turned them into unique and magical shops for local community members to enjoy.

The businesses in the spotlight are Dublin Toy Emporium, Dublin; Toyrifix, Smithville; Brixilated, Dayton; Stuffin Fun, Minford; Ashland Bike Company, Ashland; Queen City Book Bank, Cincinnati; Simplay3, Streetsboro; and Alter Ego Comics, Lima.

Check them out by visiting

www.ohiosos.gov/secretary-office/office-initiatives/ohio-business-spotlight/2021-december.

Visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s website www.ohiosos.gov/businesses for more resources on how to start a business.