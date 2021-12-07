Leugers Insurance makes holiday donation

SIDNEY — Leugers Insurance Agency made its 10th annual holiday donation to Help Me Grow and Ohio Early Intervention programs of Mercer, Auglaize and Shelby Counties.

Donations were accepted at all Leugers Insurance Agency offices throughout the year. Items collected were for children ages 0-3 and included books, puzzles, educational games, and much more. Through the generosity of the community, agency partners and Leugers Insurance Agency employees, a very substantial contribution was presented to Help Me Grow and Ohio Early Intervention programs of Mercer and Auglaize Counties. These donations will be used to assist many families in the tri-county area this holiday season.

Leugers Insurance is proud to support area organizations to help make a difference in the communities we live and work and encourage individuals to contribute during the holiday season. Leugers Insurance will be collecting toys again throughout 2022 and will accept donations at any office.

Established in 1914, Leugers Insurance is an independent insurance agency offering complete insurance programs for individuals and businesses as well as a comprehensive lineup of financial services with offices in Maria Stein, Celina, St. Marys, Sidney and Ottawa.