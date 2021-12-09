TCN Behavioral health announces hiring event

XENIA — TCN Behavioral Health Services Inc. announces concurrent hiring events to be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at their Xenia, Troy, and West Liberty locations.

TCN provides behavioral health services for adults and youth in Logan, Champaign, Greene, Montgomery, and Miami counties, and has been a comprehensive behavioral health agency dedicated to improving lives by providing clinically excellent and accessible behavioral health services since 1990.

The company is currently hiring for both full and part-time positions. Available job opportunities include nurses (RN & LPN), counselors, doctors and psychiatrists, case managers, substance use technicians, peer recovery support, support staff, accounting, and human resources.

Managers will be on hand at 452 W. Market St. in Xenia, 1059 N. Market St. in Troy, and 1521 N. Detroit St. in West Liberty to meet with applicants.

Job seekers who attend the events should bring identification and copies of their current resume.

TCN offers many employees benefits, such as paid time off, 4% 401k matching, supervision for clinical licensure, tuition reimbursement, and sign-on bonuses for select positions.

For more information, or to donate to TCN, call 937-376-8700, or visit www.tcn.org.