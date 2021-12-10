Smith, Shaffer win top awards

SIDNEY — The Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors selected Susan Schaffer and Gay Smith of Sidney for their top awards in 2021.

Susan Shaffer, a broker at Emerson Wagner Realty Company has been named the 2021 Realtor of the Year by the Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors. This award is presented to a realtor member who represents the outstanding attributes of the realtor profession. The award recognizes realtors who have made a real commitment to the real estate industry.

Shaffer became a licensed realtor in 2015 and a broker with Emerson Wagner Realty in 2018. During her tenure, Shaffer helped launch the real estate careers of multiple realtors and currently serves as the president of the WRIST MLS board of Directors.

Promoting the Sidney-Shelby area to prospective home buyers, due to its excellent schools, safe neighborhoods, and thriving community, Shaffer herself has volunteered with the county’s various community organizations, such as the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Board of Directors, Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, and the Young Professionals Connect Board.

Gay Smith, broker and owner of Gay Smith Associates, received the Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors’ lifetime achievement award, which is named in honor of Mary L. Pollock. This award recognizes a realtor member who devoted their professional life to the real estate industry.

Smith began her career as a realtor in 1988 and worked her way up the real estate industry and currently owns her own brokerage with 12 realtors working with her. Continuing her education, Smith holds additional designations that include Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR), Seller Representative Specialist (SRES), and Certified Residential Specialist (CRS). Smith also served on the Midwestern Ohio Realtor’s Board of Directors and several committees over the years.

Serving on various school, city, and county committees, Smith has worked to promote strong schools, economic development, and home ownership. She is an important supporter of community activities like the United Way, the community theater, local law enforcement, and the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation.