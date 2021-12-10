Versailles Savings & Loan earns 5-star rating for 134 consecutive years

Versailles — BauerFinancial Inc., the nation’s premier bank Rating Firm, is congratulating Versailles Savings & Loan Company, in Versailles, Ohio, on its 134th consecutive 5-star rating and “Best of Bauer Bank” designation.

To earn a 5-star rating rating a bank must excel under a rigorous, independent analysis of its financial condition and Versailles Savings & Loan has done so continuously since December 1988. Only banks, like Versailles Savings & Loan, that have earned this top rating for 100 consecutive quarters (or longer) can call themselves a “Best of Bauer Bank.”

“Versailles Savings & Loan, and other community banks like it, are uniquely positioned to help local people and businesses when times are unpredictable,” said Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “As an integral part of the community, community bankers have the intimate knowledge of exactly how given circumstances may affect neighbors and friends. That knowledge, combined with the ability to think, act and react locally, means that decisions can be made faster and implemented in the best manner possible for the community.”

Versailles Savings & Loan’s personal interest in the people and communities it serves has been on full display for 135 years, since its inception in 1887.

Versailles Savings & Loan, located at 10413 Kley Road, can be reached at 937-526-4515 or through their website, www.versaillessavingsbank.com.