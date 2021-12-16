Free HUBZone and woman-owned small business webinar

LIMA — A free webinar is available to business owners seeking to learn more about becoming a government contractor through the HUBZone and woman-owned small business programs.

The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2022, will be hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Ohio Procurement Technical Assistance Center, in conjunction with Rhodes State College.

The webinar will define the two programs and their eligibility requirements as well as explain application procedures,

To register, visit center-gateway.com/2/gateway/01700B/events/62268.

For more information, contact Doug Durliat by calling 419-995-8353, or emailing Durliat.D@RhodesState.edu.